Body of CPD Ptlm Cassie Johnson moved to Medical Examiner’s office

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In the quiet hours of early Saturday morning, November 5th, the body of Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson was escorted to the Kanawha County Medical Examiners office.

The 27 year old officer was shot while responding to a parking complaint Tuesday and was sustained with life-support assistance until her death Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:15am Saturday morning her body as taken from CAMC General Hospital in downtown Charleston to the Medical Examiner’s office where it will remain pending funeral services on Tuesday.

Johnson had designated herself as an organ donor, the delay between her death and Saturday morning’s transport was so her wishes could be fulfilled.

Johnson’s memorial services will begin at 12:00pm Tuesday afternoon, preceded by two hours of visitation, at the Charleston Convention Center and Coliseum. The services are limited to family and law enforcement, but any active or retired officers will be allowed to attend.

The services will be carried live on all local television outlets, including WOWK TV.

