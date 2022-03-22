FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says the body of a miner missing after a roof collapsed at a Harlan County mine has been found.

The body of James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, was found around 9 p.m. Monday, March 21 in the D-29 Darby Fork Mine in Holmes Mill.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Brown’s family,” Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman said. “Our trained mine safety specialists are in the process of examining how this happened and how it could have been prevented.”

Brown was a roof bolter operator with 13 years of experience. He had begun his shift at 10 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022. Officials say about an hour later, while Brown was working about 14,000 undergrown, the roof collapsed.

“We are heartbroken at the news,“ said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “Please join me in expressing my deep condolences to his family, friends and community.”

Mining operations were closed yesterday during the search and will remain closed today as the investigation continues. Officials from the Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety are on scene.

The mine is owned by Inmet Mining LLC out of Knoxville, Tennessee.