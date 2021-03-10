Both Midland Basketball teams open season with victories over Capital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Both Midland Basketball teams picked up season opening wins over Capital.

The Boys took the court first and defeated the Cougars 66-55 to start the year 1-0. Shortly after the Lady Knights took the floor. The Lady Knights were led by Jayda Allie who scored a team-high 19 points in the victory. Senior Autumn Lewis poured in 16 points and Jazmyn Wheeler added 13 points in the win.

