Boyd County developing investment opportunities for community

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) — Boyd County leaders are developing opportunities for investment in the community.

Boyd County Fiscal Court Executive Judge Eric Chaney says he has been hard at work coming up with ways to decrease taxes and increase revenue since he was elected.

The fiscal court is currently working on a program that will allow local businesses to purchase the naming rights for the community center along with parks and baseball fields.

The goal is to reinvest the money back into these recreational locations to help with upkeep and allow sporting leagues to spend other raised funding on the children instead of repairs.

“It’s about getting the community involved. It’s about creating an atmosphere that can really get the community out and about and there’s no better way to give back to the community than through parks and recreation,” said Executive Judge Eric Chaney. “That’s [what] my commissioners and this entire court administration believe.”

Chaney tells 13 News the fiscal court will be working on new and creative ideas to continue their efforts reinvesting into their community.

The program is still in the developmental stage.