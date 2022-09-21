JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An NFL legend is visiting West Virginia next month.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, and current media king, Terry Bradshaw, will be the keynote speaker at the Jackson County Community Foundation benefit dinner.

The ‘JCCF’ supports various causes in Jackson County, connecting the community’s resources to impactful projects.

For example, they were big in helping the new Jackson County Animal Shelter come to fruition, they also help with funding veteran organizations, various disability and drug rehab centers, and much more.

Director of the JCCF, Misty Hammond, says the need now is bigger than ever.

“The field of interest has really changed from those small little projects that make improvements in an area on a park or playground, or that type of thing, to where we’re really starting to focus on education,” said Hammond. “Education has really changed in the last few years. We’ve also switched our focus to the mental health issues and the mental health illnesses.”

Hammond went on to say this event is already nearly sold out! And she attributes that to the special speaker.

“We get phone calls all the time, when they’re buying their tickets they’re like ‘can we meet him?’ or ‘he did this for us… changed my life… we have a football that he signed years ago.’ Or ‘we have this picture when Terry played this game,'” said Hammond. “They want to see him and be able to get a picture with him.”

Bradshaw was the number one overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, he led the Steelers to six AFC Championship games, four Super Bowl wins, and was named the MVP in two of those games.

He’s a 4x All-Pro player and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Off the field, he is now a big media personality. He is an analyst and co-host on FOX NFL Sunday, and has a new show about his family called ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’.

He’s also the author of five books, has been featured in movies and television, and has his own bourbon!

You can find more information on the dinner here. You can purchase tickets here.