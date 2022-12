CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football finished the regular season 8-4, punching a ticket to a bowl game.

That bowl game was announced Sunday at noon on ESPN’s College Football Playoff Selection Show.

The Herd will face UConn in the Myrtle Beach bowl on Monday, December 19th, per college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Marshall has their ‘end of season’ banquet today at 4pm, tune in tonight at 11pm on WOWK to hear from head coach Charles Huff and some of the players.