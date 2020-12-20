UPDATE: Mountaineers, Volunteers to meet in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown celebrates with fans after his team defeated the Baylor Bears at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory (Photo by Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s regular season ended abruptly, but there’s still one more game for the Mountaineers to play.

WVU has accepted a bid to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, according to an official announcement from the bowl on Twitter:

Tennessee has been locked in as West Virginia’s opponent in this bowl matchup. The Volunteers concluded the regular season with a 3-7 overall record, while WVU ended the campaign at 5-4 overall.

The Liberty Bowl is an annual matchup between Big 12 and SEC programs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

WVU is 0-2 all-time in the Liberty Bowl. It lost to Texas A&M 45-37 in 2014 in Memphis, and lost to Utah 32-6 in 1964 after winning the Southern Conference championship. That year, the bowl was held in Atlantic City, N.J.

This bowl bid is West Virginia’s seventh as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers have been victorious in just one of their six previous bowl appearances as a member of the Big 12. West Virginia’s last bowl win came in the 2016 Cactus Bowl, a 43-42 triumph over Arizona State.

WVU failed to become bowl eligible last season. Its most recent bowl result was a 34-18 loss to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl in December 2018.

The Mountaineers are 15-22 all-time in bowl games.