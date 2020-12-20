Gold and Blue Nation
UPDATE: Mountaineers, Volunteers to meet in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

by: Nick Farrell

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown celebrates with fans after his team defeated the Baylor Bears at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory (Photo by Ben Queen/USA TODAY Sports)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s regular season ended abruptly, but there’s still one more game for the Mountaineers to play. 

WVU has accepted a bid to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, according to an official announcement from the bowl on Twitter: 

Tennessee has been locked in as West Virginia’s opponent in this bowl matchup. The Volunteers concluded the regular season with a 3-7 overall record, while WVU ended the campaign at 5-4 overall.

The Liberty Bowl is an annual matchup between Big 12 and SEC programs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. 

WVU is 0-2 all-time in the Liberty Bowl. It lost to Texas A&M 45-37 in 2014 in Memphis, and lost to Utah 32-6 in 1964 after winning the Southern Conference championship. That year, the bowl was held in Atlantic City, N.J. 

This bowl bid is West Virginia’s seventh as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers have been victorious in just one of their six previous bowl appearances as a member of the Big 12. West Virginia’s last bowl win came in the 2016 Cactus Bowl, a 43-42 triumph over Arizona State. 

WVU failed to become bowl eligible last season. Its most recent bowl result was a 34-18 loss to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl in December 2018. 

The Mountaineers are 15-22 all-time in bowl games. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

