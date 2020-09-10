British Actress Diana Rigg passes at age 82

FILE – In this Sept. 20, 1972 file photo, British actress Diana Rigg and actor Anthony Hopkins attend the opening night of Macbeth at the National Theatre, London. Rigg plays Lady Macbeth opposite Hopkins’ Macbeth in the Shakespearean tragedy. Actress Diana Rigg, who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died at age 82. Rigg’s agent Simon Beresford says she died Thursday Sept. 10, 2020 at home with her family. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)

LONDON (AP) – British actress Diana Rigg, who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died. She was 82.

Her agent said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stirling said she succumbed to cancer that was diagnosed in March.

Rigg starred in “The Avengers” alongside Patrick McNee’s bowler-hatted John Steed (pictured). The pair were an impeccably dressed duo who fought villains and traded quips in a show whose mix of adventure and humor was enduringly influential.

Rigg also starred in spy thriller “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” as the only woman ever to marry James Bond.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.