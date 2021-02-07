Coronavirus Updates

Budweiser won’t have a Super Bowl ad for the first time in nearly 40 years

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — For the first time in nearly 40 years, Anheuser-Busch is not advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the big game.

Instead, they are donating the money they would’ve spent to COVID–19 vaccination awareness efforts.

They do still have four minutes of advertising during the game for their other brands including Bud Light, Bud Light seltzer lemonade, Michelob Ultra, and Michelob Ultra organic seltzer.

Those are some of their hottest sellers, especially among some of those younger viewers.

