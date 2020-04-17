Byers named interim president of West Virginia State University

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State University has approved Dr. R. Charles Byers to serve as interim president.

Byers appointment to the position is effective starting May 16, 2020. The WVSU Board of Governors voted unanimously earlier this week to recommend him as interim president. A national search is underway to replace current WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins who is leaving to become president of Coppin State University.

With Byers appointment, he becomes the first alumnus of WVSU selected to lead the university in either an interim or permanent capacity.

“West Virginia State University is an integral part of the fabric of the state and region and has had a profound impact on the lives of thousands of alumni, including my own,” Byers said.

Byers is a 1968 graduate of WVSU with a bachelor’s degree in art education, a master’s degree from Ohio State University and a doctorate degree from Kent State University in higher education administration.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.