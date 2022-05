(Photo courtesy of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office)

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning in alleged connection with a stolen credit card.

The stolen card was allegedly used by the man at the Barboursville Walmart on Saturday.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Division at (304) 634-4672 or send them a Facebook message.