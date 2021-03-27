Cabell County offers COVID-19 vaccinations to students and families Saturday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Students in the Cabell County School District have the opportunity Saturday, March 27th, to get COVID-19 vaccinations if they’re over the age of 16.

School Superintendent Ryan’s Saxe sent a note to parents late Friday notifying them of the opportunity to get both their 16 and older children and themselves vaccinated during a clinic being held Saturday morning from 8:00am to 12:00pm.

The event, which is being held in conjunction with the Cabell County Health Department, is at the old Sears building at the Huntington Mall.

Currently, the approved vaccines are only authorized for people over the age of 16, and earlier this month Governor Jim Justice lowered the age threshold for vaccinations in West Virginia to 16.