Cabell County Schools has a solution for your technical difficulties

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — With schools going fully or at least partially virtual across the mountain state, it’s not a huge surprise they are having to deal with some technical issues.

The Cabell County School District has nearly 12-thousand students, all of whom need to be doing online school in some capacity. Anticipating glitched and issues, the district created resource to help.

Lenora Richardson at work on the Cabell County Help Desk.

“Hi, this is Lenora Richardson with Cabell County Help Desk, and I’m returning a call, I believe you called for some assistance?” Lenora Richardson, Cabell County Help Desk worker, and retired former Director of Curriculum and Assessment

Lenora Richardson is one of the retirees and service members who answered the call for help when the Cabell County School District reached out as part of it’s E-learning plan.

“I’ve always felt like the kids come first, and for the kids to have a good education, we have to be there and be supportive.” Lenora Richardson, Cabell County Help Desk worker, and retired former Director of Curriculum and Assessment

Supportive of the thousands of students and parents who are learning either partially or fully virtual right now.

“As we started the school system up, we realized that, ‘hey some of our parents may need a little bit more assistance with log in information, usernames, where do they access their virtual school information, where do they find their blended school information?’ And the help desk was derived out of that.” Jason Jackson, Director of Technology and Information Systems, Cabell County Schools

So, they started up the Cabell County Schools Help Desk, right in the Board of Education Building.

A help desk worker assists in solving a technical issue.

There are about seven retirees manning the help desks around the building—to keep them socially distanced—and they’re fielding hundreds of calls a day.

“They are frustrated, and I can understand that because some of the parents have three and four children and you’ve got elementary and middle and high school, and they’re all on different sites.” Lenora Richardson, Cabell County Help Desk worker, and retired former Director of Curriculum and Assessment

The help desk started up last Wednesday, but currently the district plans to shut it down at the end of the week—three weeks into this very different world of schooling.

Parents say this service needs to be extended.

“I really think that this being the first time they’re doing the virtual schooling I really think the hotline is needed for an extended time.” Kris Bays, mother of a student in Cabell County Schools

Lenora and her fellow ‘helpers’ aren’t involved in that decision—they just keep helping—no matter who’s on the other end of the line.

“One of the calls I had, the grandmother was trying to help, and the kindergartener took the iPad away from her and said ‘let me do it, meemaw.’” Lenora Richardson, Cabell County Help Desk worker, and retired former Director of Curriculum and Assessment

Cabell County Schools will hold a meeting next week to discuss the possibility of extending this service.

For more information on the help desk and the help line, visit the district’s website.

