Cabell County Schools join the ranks of reopened districts

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Across the mountain state today public schools carefully—and selectively—reopened to in-person instruction.

While six counties in the tri-state region were forced to start with all-remote teaching—there were districts where “blended”—or part virtual, part in-person—began.

One of them was the Cabell County District.

The kids 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas spoke with tell us they’re excited to get back and see their friends, they’re excited about the new technology, and for the most part they seem secure with all the safety measures in place.

A board in the hallway of Huntington East Middle School, encouraging students to wear their masks.

After months of preparing, school is now back in session.

“I feel like I’m ready to learn again and I’m ready to get started with the school year because it’s been awhile since I’ve been out of the house.” Sophia Elwood, eighth grade, Huntington East Middle School

Today was the first test of the district’s hybrid model of learning.

“A lot of planning has gone into the school year; we know that children are gonna learn best when they’re able to have that face-to-face with their teacher, and we’re trying to provide as much of that as possible.” Ryan Saxe, superintendent, Cabell County Schools

However, face-to-face looks more like desk shield-to-desk shield this year.

Eighth grade students JR Ash (left) and Cierra King (right) log into iPads for their Algebra I class.

Nonetheless, kids tell 13 News this is at least better than not seeing their friends at all.

“It’s different than it used to be, but it’s better than going online.” Cierra King, eighth grade, Huntington East Middle School

They also tell 13 News they’re actually excited to explore the new technology the county provided to them.

“We will be getting an iPad and a keyboard so we can do our video calls and our work on there. Before, we wouldn’t have this opportunity to have this technology so its a great thing they’re putting in, but obviously technology doesn’t always want to work for us so there is going to be challenges, but I definitely think it’s better and know how to use it more.” JR Ash, eighth grade, Huntington East Middle School

Faculty and staff say they are working hard to keep everything running smoothly and feeling as normal as possible, even if some things have changed.

“I believe everybody is kind of on the same page and onboard. They know what it’s gonna take to be in school and we want to be in school so I think we’re just gonna make it happen.” Gina Barnett, assistant principal, Huntington East Middle School

As for the students…

“The past couple of months, everyone has been feeling kind of alone because we haven’t been interacting with people so now we get this opportunity to interact, but still do it safely.” JR Ash, eighth grade, Huntington East Middle School

Despite the plans, Huntington High School remained closed today due to a water main break, but they are scheduled to reopen as planned tomorrow.

In addition to Huntington East Middle, this district oversaw the opening of 18 elementary schools—one of which is fully online for now—three middle schools, and one high school.

