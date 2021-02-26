Cabell County schools return to in-person class, 5-days a week

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County schools will return to in-person class, 5-days a week, for the first time in almost a year.

“We’ve purchased over 15,000 desk shields,” said Ryan Saxe, Superintendent of Cabell County Schools. “This will be the first time since March that we’ve had all of our students back to school on a regular basis. So it’s been a long time coming.”

“It seems like there is a majority of parents, a majority of students, and quite a few teachers who are ready to go back 5 days a week,” said Heather James, parent partner for Huntington East Middle School.

Ready to go back to some sense of normalcy; because not only was this county hit hard with COVID-19, but also three ice storms that roared through the area over the last two weeks.

“Cabell county was really hit hard with this latest round of winter weather,” said Saxe. “I mean I think there were 36,000 residents without power.”

Which is why the county chose to do a ‘full system shutdown’ during the storms.

“I think I still have some people getting power turned back on even today,” said Saxe.

The county has been working hard to prepare for this upcoming Monday.

“We were able to get a little over 1,000 employees vaccinated out of our 1,600,” Saxe said.

And out of the employees who want to be vaccinated, only 10% are left.

So, the board… and county… feel they’re ready to go back.