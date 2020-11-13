Cabell-Huntington Hospital nurses voting on labor negotiations

Nurses and technical workers with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 WV/KY/OH are meeting at Hal Greer Boulevard outside of Cabell Huntington Hospital this evening, Tuesday, July 7 to express their concerns regarding contract negotiations. July 7, 2020 (WOWK Staff Photo)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Nurses at Cabell-Huntington Hospital will be voting today and tomorrow on labor negotiations made by hospital executives.

The contract proposal lays out safe hospital staffing, sick leave, and health insurance benefits for nurses, according to the Service Employees International Union.

On October 31, 2020, nurses with the Cabell-Huntington Hospital voted to authorize a 10-day strike notice. The Nurses’ Union and hospital administrators have been negotiating for nine months.

The vote will conclude at 9 pm Nov. 14, and is pending a vote of the membership.