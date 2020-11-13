Cabell-Huntington Hospital nurses voting on labor negotiations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Nurses at Cabell-Huntington Hospital will be voting today and tomorrow on labor negotiations made by hospital executives.
The contract proposal lays out safe hospital staffing, sick leave, and health insurance benefits for nurses, according to the Service Employees International Union.
On October 31, 2020, nurses with the Cabell-Huntington Hospital voted to authorize a 10-day strike notice. The Nurses’ Union and hospital administrators have been negotiating for nine months.
The vote will conclude at 9 pm Nov. 14, and is pending a vote of the membership.
