Cabell Midland grad JJ Roberts ready for college football life at Wake Forest

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Staying in Hurricane, Hurricane resident and former Cabell Midland football star JJ Roberts is less than three weeks away from starting his college football career at Wake Forest. The Knights Quarterback was a touchdown machine but now he’ll try to prevent them as the newest Defensive Back for the Demon Deacons.

With his high school days behind him, JJ Roberts finally had some time to reflect on his success at Midland, including being named the 2020 Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year.

“Definitely looking back on it I can definitely enjoy the award but now that I am up here I got to lay that aside for now so that I can just focus on getting better and working on my craft up here, Roberts said.”

So far the biggest difference for the Midland grad has been getting used to practice in North Carolina.

“Wake’s practices are more organized, they have a time limit set on everything, they don’t go over they don’t go under, definitely at Midland, we would be practicing for a crazy amount of time the practices are much shorter here, definitely a lot faster you know.”

While Roberts is looking forward to playing on Saturdays, there is something back at home that he will never forget.

“I really just miss Friday night football there is no other right now that I can think of that I love more than just going out on the field you know the crowd, just Friday night the feeling just the atmosphere it was just great.”

And now overtime Roberts could be asked to defend some of the ACC’s top playmakers.

“I am never backing down from a fight, I don’t care who you are I am going to give you everything I got, but it’s definitely exciting that I could be competing against some of the top competition in the nation, you know that’s definitely something I have always dreamed of doing and something I get to do now so definitely very blessed to be able to experience that. “

Roberts will play Defensive Back but is also taking reps as both a Punt Returner and Kick Returner. Wake Forest opens the season hosting ACC power Clemson on September 12th.

