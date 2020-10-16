Cabell Midland-GW Football game canceled due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sources have confirmed to the 13 Sports Zone the Cabell Midland – George Washington high school football game set for Saturday afternoon has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Midland is 4-0 and are coming off a 28-20 win over Hurricane. George Washington fell to South Charleston 49-24 the last time out.

The game was canceled due to Cabell County’s stay at home order due to COVID-19.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.