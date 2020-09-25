Cabell Midland’s Jakob Caudill selected to play in Blue-Gray All-American Bowl

ONA, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland’s Jakob Caudill is one of the best high school football players in our area. He played a big role in helping the knights reach last year’s triple-a state title game – as the fullback scored 15 touchdowns as a junior. Now the Knights standout will compete with the nation’s best players.

Caudill will play in the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl in the house that Jerry Jones built.

The bowl will take place in early 2021 on January 25th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

More than 450 NFL players have played in this high school-football all-star game, including Andrew Luck, Odell Beckham Jr., and even Tim Tebow.

Ironton Linebacker and Ohio State commit Reid Carrico was also invited to play in this same game.

In a statement to the 13 Sports Zone, Caudill said “It’s going to be an amazing feeling to be able to represent not only my family but the state of West Virginia in the Dallas Cowboys Stadium.”

It should be fun to watch him play alongside some of the country’s top high school players. For the moment, Caudill has not committed to any college program.