Capital High School halts football program following positive COVID-19 case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After earning its first win of the year on Monday night, Capital high school football is shutting down for two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 case at the high school.

The 1-2 Cougars pick up their first victory of the year downing Riverside 30-6 on Monday night.

The high school is now closed and the team will go into a two-week quarantine.

The Capital was set to face both Hurricane and St. Albans in the coming weeks, those games have now called off.

After the two-week period is up, the next game the Cougars can play will be November 6th against George Washington.

