Capito says ‘yes’ on confirming a Supreme Court nominee, stays silent on timing

People leave candles, flowers and signs at a makeshift memorial on the steps of the Supreme Court buidling in memory of late Justice Ruth Bather Ginsburg, in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. – Progressive icon and doyenne of the US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the court announced on September 18, 2020. Ginsburg, affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, passed away “this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC,” the court said in a statement. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After several days of speculation, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) has released her statement regarding President Trump’s intent to fill the United States Supreme Court vacancy following the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday.

“President Trump and the Republican Senate, both elected by the American people, should act to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg’s passing. The Constitution authorizes the president to name a nominee, and it gives the Senate the power to approve or disapprove of that nomination. West Virginians and the American people expect us to exercise that responsibility. I support the choice to move forward with the confirmation process and will consider President Trump’s nominee on her merits as West Virginians would expect me to do. In these trying and polarized times, it is important to exercise our constitutional authority and move forward with the process.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Capito supports the decision to fill the vacancy but remains silent as to the time of the confirmation. Her statement splits West Virginia’s senators along party lines. Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he opposed a quick replacement to fill Ginsburg’s position.

President Donald Trump has said he plans to make his pick for a nominee by the end of the week.

Ginsburg died Friday, Sept. 18, at 87 of pancreatic cancer. She was appointed to the court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and served on the court for 27 years. She will be buried next week in a private service at Arlington National Cemetery.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.