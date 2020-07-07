Capitol & Hale Streets to close this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The blocks of Capitol & Hale Streets will be closed this weekend to allow additional outdoor dining.
The closure will happen from 3 p.m. Friday, July 10 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, according to the City of Charleston.
Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from the Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.
The emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street & Hale Street throughout the closure.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio hospital fires nurse who was caught on camera yelling racial slur
- LIVE: Trump, First Lady to discuss reopening schools amid coronavirus
- Gov. DeWine announces mandatory masks in 7 Ohio counties
- Foreign students who take all online courses risk losing visa this fall
- Police: Drunk man made own sandwich, caused damage at Subway
- Ritchie County school mascot raises discussion
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 58,904 cases, 2,970 deaths, 41,438 recoveries
- Art mural brings more life to ‘Old Central City’
- Stimulus check update: Report says White House eyeing $1 trillion package
- Up, up in the sky – it’s WiFi!