Capitol & Hale Streets to close this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The blocks of Capitol & Hale Streets will be closed this weekend to allow additional outdoor dining.

The closure will happen from 3 p.m. Friday, July 10 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, according to the City of Charleston.

Map by WOWK 13 News/Ashley Haycraft

Capitol Street and Hale Street will be closed from the Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street. One lane will be open on Hale Street from Kanawha Boulevard to Virginia Street for access to the South Side Bridge. Virginia Street and Quarrier Street will remain open.

The emergency service personnel will have access to Capitol Street & Hale Street throughout the closure.

