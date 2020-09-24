Capitol Market launches new campaign to raise money

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of Charleston’s biggest attractions is asking the community for help to keep providing fresh groceries.

Capitol Market launched a new fundraising campaign today to help recover financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love the farmers market. I come up about twice a week,” Beatrice Walker, Customer said. “I enjoy walking through just looking at the flowers and produce.”

The reason behind the new My Market Campaign is because the market had to cancel their biggest fundraising events due to COVID-19.

It also relies on state funding and grants which are dwindling. The market’s historic building and grounds also need repairs.

“This is very important. Not being able to have events here in 2020 has meant a loss of almost $99,000 per Capitol Market. We are a 501c3 which a lot of people don’t realize that about Capitol Market,” Nicole Green-Jenkins, Executive Director of Capitol Market said.

Although things have been tough for many, customers have supported the business throughout the pandemic.

“Some of our outdoor vendors have reported the best season they’ve had in years or ever. So, we’ve been very pleased how things have been going at the market,” Kristen Harrison, President of the Board of Directors at Capitol Market said.

Since many shoppers have grown to love the market, they would hate to see it go.

“It’s the place you’re going to bring your kids here in the next couple of weeks to get pumpkins, you’re taking those family photos,” Green-Jenkins said.

“Oh no, I wouldn’t want it to shut down,” Walker said.

People can give as much or as little as they’d like, but if they give within the four suggested levels of giving, they will receive a special gift.

