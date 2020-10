CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One woman has been taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Charleston.

Kanawha County Dispatchers tell WOWK, the crash happened just before 4 AM Monday morning along the 100 block of Delaware Avenue.

We’re told three people were inside the home at the time of the crash. According to our crew on scene, no one inside was injured.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.