CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are on scene after a car crashed into a townhouse In North Charleston.

Our crew on scene confirms, at least two people have been transported to the hospital.

The crash has closed Washington Street between Iowa and Rebecca Street.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 Friday morning. Charleston police and Fire are on scene. No word if anyone was in the home at the time of the crash.

