Carter County man arrested for child sex exploitation

MOREHEAD, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police have arrested a Carter County man for allegedly attempting to have a sexual relationship with a juvenile from Rowan County.

According to the KSP, Gregory Rose, 53, of Grayson KY, was allegedly attempting to use one juvenile to recruit other juveniles to have sexual relationships with him. Detectives were able to communicate with Rose through electronic devices.

Rose is charged with one count of Promoting Human Trafficking (Victim Under 18 Years of Age) and two counts of Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication Systems to Procure a Minor Regarding Sex Offenses.

This case remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

