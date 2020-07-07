Cases of the virus continue to rise in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 19 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, there have been 189,740 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,461 total cases and 95 deaths. The cumulative percent positive rate is 1.82%.

Cases per county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (475/18), Boone (29/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (162/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (72/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (66/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (29/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (79/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (240/5), Kanawha (345/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (27/0), Marion (86/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (57/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (287/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (34/1), Preston (73/16), Putnam (69/1), Raleigh (62/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (18/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (127/8), Wyoming (7/0).

