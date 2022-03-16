(WOWK) — A little rain will move through the region over the next four days with the key word being “little.“

Showers are moving from the south on the far edge of a much larger weather system anchored across the south eastern United States. The region will only be grazed by that rain which will pivot toward the eastern mountains of West Virginia then head out to the east, leaving many of us with no rain at all.

Predictor model output for Thursday morning

The next round of rain comes in more directly from the west late Friday. The weather model output appears to have the system split with a northern concentration of rain and a southern concentration of rain late Friday.

Predictor model output for Friday afternoon

Look for light rain showers to fill in the gaps Friday night and again on Saturday morning.

Predictor model output for Saturday morning

The rain on Friday could come with a few gusty thunderstorms. Parts of the area are in the Marginal Risk for severe storms as issued by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma. The main risk would be potential wind gusts.

SPC Severe storm risk outlook for Friday

Lightning Predictor for Friday afternoon shows isolated cloud to ground lightning possible

Even though we have showers in the forecast, the amounts being shown on the weather models should be very light.

Predictor model output for rain from Wednesday through Sunday shows limited amounts of rain

For those looking to work on their yard or any other outdoor plans this weekend, Sunday appears to be the drier day of the two although we cannot entirely rule out a stray sprinkle.

Stay ahead of changing weather conditions and know when the rain is going to hit your area by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.