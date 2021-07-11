Charleston Basketball star Robby Williams commits to Collin College

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – What a long strange basketball trip its been for Charleston’s Robby Williams.

“It’s been kind of crazy been to a few different schools now but I’m excited for the next chapter, Williams said.”

“It’s always a great story to start over, there is nothing wrong. Sometimes you have to bloom where you are planted and other times you have to go and cultivate, Robby’s trainer Robert “Chief” Siwo said.”

And Robby has been cultivating for some time as he enters his third college program.

“I just love playing the game, it’s always my dream just to keep playing so matter where it takes me I will play.”

His career now takes him to Collin College in Texas, where he hopes to be a big part of the Cougars success this upcoming year.

“I think he’s got a great opportunity to prove himself here, we have a great league, it’s a great situation so I think for him its just about looking forward to playing a full season, Collin College Head Coach Jim Sigona said.”

“They got a great program. They win. It’s a high-level competition and Texas is a great state for JUCO basketball, they got a great coach and I’m excited to play there.”

So what makes the point guard such a good match for the Cougars?

“I think he’s got a very very good IQ, another thing to be a coach’s son and just what we saw on film. One, He can make the 3-point shot and I think the other thing is he will be able to facilitate and understand what I want from a Point Guard.”

“At the end of the day it’s all just basketball, there are going to be good players wherever you go.”

And Robby is one of them, and will only improve with time.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.