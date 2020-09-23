Charleston Catholic’s Aiden Satterfield commits to play basketball at West Liberty

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Once the pandemic hit, we brought you several stories of local basketball players continuing to work on the game they love. The hard work has now all paid off for Charleston Catholic’s Aiden Satterfield, as the rising senior will now play his college ball at West Liberty University.

Satterfield was the captain of the class a all-state team last season.

The Shooting Guard played a major role in helping Charleston Catholic earn the #1 seed in the Class A State Tournament.

At 6’6, Satterfield dominated and scored 19 and a half points per game last season.

Along with West Liberty, the University of Charleston and Rio Grande were the other colleges to make him official offers.

He has dreams of winning a state title at Charleston Catholic, which is why these days you can find him at home with a basketball in his hands.

“During the pandemic, we were stuck in the house so why not go hoop, why not go outside run so just trying to use my time wisely and work as hard as I can. So there is really only one more thing better than that, and that’s a state championship, and that’s really all I want honestly, feel like we kind of got robbed this year we didn’t have a chance to win it all, Satterfield said.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.