Charleston Catholic’s hoops star Aiden Satterfield reaches 1000 point milestone

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If the Charleston Catholic boys basketball team is going to make a deep postseason run, they sure hope senior Aiden Satterfield continues to shoot the lights out.

Satterfield, joined the 1000 point club in last night’s sectional championship victory over Roane County.

Satterfield was dominant dropping 46 points in a 91-28 blowout win over the Raiders.

While 46 points is impressive, the West Liberty commit was on fire from downtown.

The future Hilltopper set a new single game record for tipples with 10.

Breaking the previous record held by former Irish star Robbie Williams who hit 9 three pointers.

Satterfield and Charleston Catholic host buffalo in the AA Region IV co-finals on Thursday at 7:00pm.

