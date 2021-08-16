Charleston City Council adds new member

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- There has been a change on the Charleston City Council.

During Monday night’s council meeting, Ward 18 Councilman Will Laird announced his resignation. Bobby Brown was nominated for the seat and unanimously approved by the Council.

Brown is a retired City of Charleston employee and has lived in Kanawha City for more than 40 years.

In 2017, Brown and his wife Cece successfully lobbied the state legislature to create the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund in memory of their son who died of an overdose in 2014. They also run Ryan’s Hope, an addiction and overdose awareness organization. The Brown’s also helped establish the first overdose awareness day in West Virginia.