Charleston firefighter died of accidental overdose.

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin revealed Tuesday that Charleston City firefighter and medic Jason Cuffee may have died of an accidental overdose.

Cuffee, a five year member of the department died while on duty Monday, July 20th after suffering what appeared to be a medical emergency. His death was discovered when we failed to respond to an alarm.

He was buried July 24th with a memorial service in the Charleston Convention Center attended by hundreds of firefighters from around the region.

Goodwin, speaking at an afternoon news conference said “he saved lives.. and I hope people remember that.”

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

WOWK 13 NEWS