Charleston firefighter Jason Cuffee’s funeral at 11 a.m. EST

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The funeral for Charleston firefighter Jason Cuffee will take place Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m.
Cuffee, a five-year member of the City of Charleston Fire Department, passed away while on duty Monday, July 20, 2020, after suffering an apparent medical emergency.
The funeral procession will travel from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center along Kanawha Boulevard on 7th Avenue, Washington Street West, Big Tyler Road and Rocky Fork Road. The procession will end at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
