Charleston holds Winter Care Fair just in time for the snow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of us take for granted basic necessities like food, shelter, and medical care that others may not have easy access to – especially in times of inclement weather. We spoke with volunteers donating winter necessities to those struggling to stay warm.

“There’s a lot of people out here this winter that are not going to make it because they have no where warm to go,” said Jennifer Mitchell, a Charleston resident.

Saturday, the city of Charleston held it’s annual Winter Care Fair at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, just in time for Sunday’s snowstorm.

“The warming centers are only open in certain degrees, and we need something more. I was homeless at one time, I recently got a house, but we need someone to help us,” said Mitchell.

All types of winter clothing were donated like gloves, blankets, hats, scarves, boots, and more.

“I’ve seen it with my own two eyes. I was homeless for years, and it’s not an easy thing at all. Especially, with the weather and all that too,” said Stephen Littell, a volunteer.

People also had access to food, water, harm reduction supplies, recovery information, wound care, menstrual products, and HIV testing. Volunteers like Littell say it’s important to ask for help if you are in need.

“When you’re here, there’s a lot of people that can help. There’s a lot of information that they don’t have possibly. There’s a lot of benefits to being here. A lot of benefits to this whole program,” said Littell.

And for those volunteering, it makes many feel warm just to give back.

“I love it. It’s great. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I’m doing something, helping the community,” said Littell.

“It makes my soul happy. I can’t explain it. If a lot more people would care this place would be so much better,” said Mitchell.

Our weather team says heavy snow is set to start tomorrow evening, so if you plan on being outside stay warm and be safe.