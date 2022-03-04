CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston firefighters and city leaders held a remembrance ceremony for a somber milestone. It’s been 73 years since the deadly Woolworth Building fire.

Woolworths, located on the corner of Quarrier and Capitol Streets, caught fire in the early morning of March 4, 1949.

While battling the flames, seven members of the Charleston Fire Department lost their lives and 15 others were injured.

According to the Charleston Fire Department Memorial webpage, the seven firefighters who perished in the fire were T. Frank Sharp, Emery C. Pauley, Frank N. Miller, Fred C. Summers, J.P. Little, George A. Coates and Richard L. McCormick.

The city honored the lives lost with the laying of a wreath, a bell ringing and a moment of silence.

“Our young guys that we are hiring on today to take our place don’t know our traditions or what these guys did to protect Charleston. We Keep that in their minds, and maybe that helps them keep themselves safe while they are out fighting fires or any other calls we have here,” says CFD Capitan and President of the Professional Firefighters of West Virginia, Local 317.

The Woolworth Fire was the biggest casualty count for a fire department in the US at the time. It remains the largest loss of life in Charleston Fire Department history.