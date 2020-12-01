Charleston Library sky bridge arrives downtown

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today the Kanawha County Public Library received a 44,000-pound metal bridge to add to ongoing renovations.

Construction crews worked through snowy weather to put in place what is hoped will be an iconic structure downtown.

“It was a very tangible and visible hallmark of the project,” said Kanawha County Library Director, Erika Connelly.

The newly installed sky bridge connects the third-floor library to the Summers Street parking garage.

“This was a natural choice to connect a great asset like the parking garage with the library,” said Connelly.

This massive project was originally set to finish in early 2022, but it may be available sooner than we think.

“We are very much on track to finish by December of next year. The entire inside is gutted and they are starting to frame the walls,” said Connelly.

That would be two months ahead of schedule. This 32 million dollar project kicked off this summer and is funded entirely by private dollars.

“This was local giving. So this is very much a community project,” said Connelly.

An example of a community bridged together on this Giving Tuesday.