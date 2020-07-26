Charleston native & Alabama Crimson Tide Softball star Montana Fouts on the hunt for a national title

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -It all started here for Charleston native Montana Fouts.

“This ball park I’ve probably been every inch of that so every time I get to come home I get to have a little piece of my childhood back, Fouts said.”

And continued in Grayson Kentucky, as the East Carter high school grad remembers her days with the Lady Raiders.

“I think that was a really special time for me, my dad, my teammates. At east carter we played varsity in 6th grade, now its moved to seventh so I had some really good friends and you know we were with each other every day.”

Now the Alabama rising junior is one of the best college softball pitchers in the nation, so what makes her so effective?

“I feel like its definitely like a preparation thing, like I always try to do everything leading up so I don’t have to second guess myself.”

“I don’t think she is afraid of anybody, she is very competitive, I think she is very prepared, she was the hardest working pitcher we have ever recruited and that says a lot because we’ve had probably 20 all-American pitchers at Alabama, Alabama Head Coach Patrick Murphy said.”

Last season the 2019 SEC Freshman of The Year helped lead the Crimson Tide to the Women’s College World Series.

“I got there and had to take a deep breath you know but definitely a dream come true and I’d like to see it there for another three years.”

Fouts is now a fan favorite in Tuscaloosa.

“People just love going to watch Montana it’s almost like Prince, Madonna, and Montana, she has that type of following already. its going to be really really scary how good she can be.”

“We definitely couldn’t do what we do without them they show up every game weather its a mid-week or not an they definitely impact the way we play on the field.”

And while her fans now wear crimson and white, all of her success started in the Tri-State area as she continues to build her legacy.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.