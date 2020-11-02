Charleston police give out safety tips as holiday season approaches

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is challenging the community to be safe this upcoming holiday season.

Monday officers launched their “#9PMRoutine” Initiative. It’s a social media campaign that helps promote safe practices and things you can do to help prevent burglaries and thefts in your neighborhood.



“It’s a basic reminder to the community to lock up your car doors, to take the things out of your vehicle, the values out, to turn on your exterior lights, to lock up your bicycles,” Sgt. David Payne, Charleston Police Department said.



As the holiday season approaches during COVID-19, more people are ordering packages online which is resulting in more items stolen.



“Theft goes up during the holiday season because people are leaving their packages in their car, their purses in the car, their wallets in their car,” Sgt. Payne said.



Police want people to develop a routine every night at 9 p.m. Take a minute to make sure your front door, windows, and car are secure.



“We can safely say that 90 percent of our break-ins here in Charleston are due to people leaving their doors unlocked,” Sgt. Payne said.

If you do see anything suspicious, call 911. To receive your daily reminders, just follow the Charleston police on social media.

