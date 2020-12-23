Charleston Police go door-to-door delivering toys

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police held their inaugural Toy Drive last week.

They raised thousands in donations and toys.

Today, officers delivered toys door-to-door to boys and girls in the Charleston area.

They also went to Risen City Church, where Pastor Michael Farmer and his staff are creating gift baskets for foster children.

And they went to the Second Avenue Neighborhood Center, where Ms. Teresa Brown Johnson was visiting with her kids for the first time in 10 months.

CPD will hand out toys until they run out.

Wednesday, families will go to the Roosevelt Center from 11am-3pm to pick up gifts if they’re in need.