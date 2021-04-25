Charleston police investigate overnight murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston police continued looking for clues to an overnight homicide Sunday morning.
Police say officers responded to a reported shooting about 3:45 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Crescent Road.
When they arrived they found the body of 46-year old George Scott Bishop of Charleston, saying Bishop had been shot several times.
In a bizarre twist, investigators say Bishop was apparently sitting on his couch when an unknown man opened the front door and fired several shots before running away.
A description only includes clothing – jeans, a dark coat, red hat and a red bandanna covering his face.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480
