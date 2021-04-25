Charleston police investigate overnight murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston police continued looking for clues to an overnight homicide Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a reported shooting about 3:45 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Crescent Road.

When they arrived they found the body of 46-year old George Scott Bishop of Charleston, saying Bishop had been shot several times.

In a bizarre twist, investigators say Bishop was apparently sitting on his couch when an unknown man opened the front door and fired several shots before running away.

A description only includes clothing – jeans, a dark coat, red hat and a red bandanna covering his face.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.