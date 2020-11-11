Charleston Police investigate report of shots fired

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police Officers responded to the 2100 block of 7th Avenue Tuesday, after a report of gunshots in the area.

A witness told police that people in a grey sedan were shooting at a red Chevrolet sedan while driving west on 7th Avenue. Both vehicles drove off before law enforcement arrived.

During the investigation, officers found several fired cartridge casings. No word on any victims at this time or property damage.

The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is actively conducting an investigation.

If you have any information on this case, you’re urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111 if they have information in this case.

