CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at the Walgreens pharmacy on Washington Street West on the city’s west side.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday

Dispatchers said a man approached an employee in the pharmacy.

They don’t believe the man had a gun and he took off on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a skinny build.

He was wearing a tan hat, gray sweatshirt, a black pullover sweater, dark pants, and dark shoes.

The store was closed after the robbery.