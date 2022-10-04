CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at the Walgreens pharmacy on Washington Street West on the city’s west side. 

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday 

Dispatchers said a man approached an employee in the pharmacy. 

They don’t believe the man had a gun and he took off on foot. 

The suspect is described as a Black man with a skinny build.   

He was wearing a tan hat, gray sweatshirt, a black pullover sweater, dark pants, and dark shoes. 

The store was closed after the robbery. 