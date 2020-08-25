Charleston Police search for missing boy

CHARLESTON, WV(WOWK) – Charleston Police are researching for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Police say, 9-year-old Austen James, was last seen leaving his home in the 600 block of South Park Rd. at 10 PM Monday night.

He’s possibly wearing a white T-shirt, red and black pajama pants and no shoes. James is described as 4-foot-3, 87 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



It’s important to note, the photo provided shows James with braces. He no longer has braces and left his glasses at home.

If you have any information on where James is, contact Charleston Police.