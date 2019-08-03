Charleston receives ADA Water Chair donation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The city of Charleston is working to become more accessible for those in wheelchairs and they are starting at Magic Island Splash Park along the Kanawha Boulevard.

At a press conference on Saturday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced that an ADA-accessible water chair has been donated to the City of Charleston.

“This is an awesome day. This is what our city is all about,” said Mayor Goodwin. “It is about making sure that everybody is included, that everyone has opportunities and especially our little guys and gals.”

She added, “For several months, my administration has been working to make the City of Charleston ADA compliant and this is a very generous gift from a wonderful family.”

The donation was made by Linda Streets and her family after her grandson, Bryson Dowdy, spent countless hours enjoying it throughout the city. The family donated it to the City of Charleston so children with similar needs could enjoy water activities.

“Seeing someone else use it, if it makes them happy, it makes me happy,” Bryson told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley.

The City of Charleston has created a borrowing program so that folks can take the chair to the Magic Island Splash Pad or other water activities in the area.

“This is great,” said Katie Arbough. “I think I speak for all parents of children with special needs when we say, we just want our kids to be able to have fun with their friends and do everything else with them and not be limited by their disabilities. And we look forward to the other additions they are making around town.”

The chair will be housed at Cato Park and can be borrowed on a first come, first served basis. Cato Parks’ hours are Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Cato Park is closed Saturday and Sunday.

According to city officials, the chair can be borrowed for a maximum of three days. Borrowers must be 18 years of age or older, show photo ID and provide a credit card number to put on file when borrowing. It is free to borrow the chair. The credit card will only be charged if the chair is returned damaged or isn’t returned.