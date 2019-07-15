Charleston Teens Voice Concerns at Town Hall

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – In the last few weeks, Charleston’s West Side has seen it’s fair share of tragedy. However, the community is refusing to let that define them. Instead, they are working for change and starting with those impacted most — the youth.

Community leaders organized a Teen Tell All. The goal was to let the children and young adults from the neighborhood, speak up and raise their concerns.

City officials and other community leaders and politicians were in attendance. But the event itself was centered on the kids. The adults were instructed to listen.

This meeting comes just weeks after 19-year-old Tre’Quan Gibson was shot and killed on the West Side in front of the Second Avenue Center. Many of Gibson’s friends took part in the Teen Tell All Sunday.

“I don’t want anyone else to suffer,” said Jorden Levano. “It is a shame that this event had to happen because of tragedy, but hopefully no one else will suffer like Tre’Quan. He didn’t deserve that.”

The event also featured inspirational speeches and commentary from others who grew up in the neighborhood.

“I think it is important that these kids see that it is possible, that they don’t have to be a statistic,” said organizer Leeshia Lee. “We support them, we love them, and we will do anything to help them get to where they want to be and need to be in life.”