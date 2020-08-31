Charleston’s own Grant Wells ready to lead Marshall as Thundering Herd’s new Quarterback

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With fall camp coming to a close in less than a week, it is now official: Charleston’s own Grant Wells has won the Quarterback battle and will be Marshall’s starter for Saturday’s game against Eastern Kentucky.

The George Washington grad becomes the first in-state born player to start at Quarterback for the Herd, since Mark Zaban, who is the father of backup QB Luke Zaban, and started against Georgia Southern in 1995.

Wells is coming off a great fall camp and has made tons of progress, and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey says wells has had his moments this offseason-and is looking forward to watching him make his college football debut behind center this Saturday.

“We had a lot of meeting time during camp, a lot of practice time during camp. He went up against a very good defense every day in camp, so we accelerated his progression and we put him in really, really, really bad situations this camp, his development was accelerated and like I said, ten more days from now or whatever the number is right now, he’ll be as ready as he is going to be, and he will be ready to go, Offensive Coordinator, Tim Cramsey said.”

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories