Cheer team wins nationals, sets example for other youth sports

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The ‘Famous Superstars’ competitive dance team just got back from Atlanta after competing in nationals, and they came out champions.

A huge accomplishment that took a ton of work, both on and off the mat.

“We had to create a huge bubble with the two teams,” said Brian Gravely, owner and coach of the ‘Famous Superstars.’ “They couldn’t see anyone else, they couldn’t go to extended family’s events, couldn’t go on vacation…”

“I’ve only been around my family and the people that are here and that’s about it,” said Caleb Kennedy, a cheerleader for ‘Famous Superstars.’ “Can’t see anyone else. Can’t talk to anyone else. Can’t go out with friends. Anything like that. Just these people, and my family. That’s it.”

Due to the pandemic, these athletes and their parents have self-quarantined for months leading up to competition weekend.

And once the athletes were in Atlanta…

“Everybody had their mask on. No one took it off,” said Dereyon Brown, who also cheers for ‘Famous Superstars.’ “They made sure during seating no one was together, and there were a couple seats in between.”

“There were a lot of guidelines where you would have to go to one building and then you would have to go to another one just to check into a competition,” said Kennedy.

“The athletes have done what they’re supposed to, that’s why it worked out,” said Gravely.

In addition to Gravely working as the owner and coach of ‘Famous Superstars’, he also works as a choreographer for 17 different high schools in the state.

He says he’s proud of what his gym was able to do this past weekend, and hopes he can be used as an example for other youth sports.

“We are in a pandemic. We are in the unknown,” said Gravely. “But it is possible, 100%, to do this safely. We’ve had no contact tracing back here, no outbreaks, no cases…and you know, this is a gym with 200+ athletes. So it just goes to show that we do need to be cautious, but it’s possible to do it if everyone commits.”