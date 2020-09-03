Chesapeake’s Maddie Ward ready to take next step in basketball career

CHESAPEAKE, OHIO (WOWK) – Aside from being an All-Conference, All-District, and All-State player, Maddie Ward is an All-around player, and she believes it makes her the total package.

“I can bring the ball up the floor whenever is needed, I can also shoot from the outside, if they are guarding me on the 3-point line, I can easily just drive to the basket and get around anybody, Ward said.”

During Ward’s junior year she averaged a double-double every game, and is something she is proud of.

“It means a lot to me just because all the hard work I’m doing is paying off, just this year I hope to score at least 20 points per game and hopefully around 16-18 rebounds would be nice.”

As the Panthers star enters her final year with the team, she is confident she can reach that goal.

“I think that I’ve came a long way over the summer with being in the gym every single day and working out four times a week with weightlifting and everything that I should be able to score 20 points a game easily.”

The Shooting Guard also led the Ohio Valley Conference with 236 rebounds last season, and she hopes to take her all-around style of play to the next level.

“I would really love to play college ball anywhere honestly, any coach that wants me I am willing to play for them.”

“With her dedication, she is going to get better each year and she is a great team player too so she is going to make everybody better, she is going to have to keep on working hard, she is going to have to step her game up and I think she will be fine, her trainer Chirs Lovely said.”

So whether it’s in the weight room or on the court, whichever program decides to offer her will be making a decision they won’t regret.”

