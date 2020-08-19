Choose wisely: How to pick the best face mask

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Have you found yourself in the store lately trying to decide which mask or face covering you should buy?

It can either be for you, or for your child who is getting ready to go back to school. Here’s some of the best and worst face coverings to pick.

“The one study that has been least effective would be a bandana-type covering where people put it over their nose, but it’s not secure around the chin or the mouth,” Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.



Along with bandana-type coverings, face shields are also at the top of the list with being the least effective.



“They’re great, but they do not replace the face coverings, so even if you’re wearing the face shield, you’re still going to have that ability to inhale respiratory droplets,” Young said.



Duke University researchers wanted to test how easily germs can spread even during normal conversations. They used a box, laser, lens and cell phone camera to visualize droplets and filmed people speaking into the box.



“It’s astounding how much stuff comes out of you when you just speak, you didn’t have to sneeze or cough. it’s the speaking itself that already generates lots of droplets,” Martin Fischer, Chemistry and Physics Department at Duke University said.



On the other hand, the N-95 mask tops the charts because of its high quality. Healthcare providers wear them because they provide an extra layer of protection.



“It can filter out very, very little small particles and that’s why it’s medical grade. It’s something you would wear around people who have COVID.”



Masks made from various materials can be effective if they are secure and worn at a safe distance.



“The biggest thing is that it covers the nose and the mouth and that keeps you protected from respiratory droplets.”

